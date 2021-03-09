Growing Demand for Eco-friendly Products to Bolster the Growth of the Polyphenols Market during 2019 – 2029

Latest Report on the Polyphenols Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Polyphenols Market during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Polyphenols Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Polyphenols in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Polyphenols Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Polyphenols Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Indena S.p.A., Martin Bauer Group, Naturex S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Extrasynthese, Foodchem, Nutralliance and others.

Opportunities for market participants in global polyphenols market:

The polyphenols is emerging as a key ingredients for the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and other industry which further offering the beneficial opportunities to the manufacturers of polyphenols. Furthermore, the polyphenols is widely recognized as a functional ingredients which are a vital part of nutraceutical industry. This can be the better opportunity for the market participants to manufacture the polyphenols for the booming nutraceutical industry.

Global Polyphenols Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is leading in the global polyphenols market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed food and beverages industry in the region. Whereas, North America is followed by Europe is also showing the significant value share in global polyphenols market and the major reason is growth in the consumption of functional food and dietary supplements in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global polyphenols market due to increasing spending on food products and change in lifestyle in the regions.

