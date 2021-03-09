Medical Tourism Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

In 2018, the market size of Medical Tourism Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Tourism .

This report studies the global market size of Medical Tourism , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Medical Tourism Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Medical Tourism history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Medical Tourism market, the following companies are covered:

segmented as follows:

Malaysia medical tourism Market, By Procedure Type

Cardio (Internal medicine) Angiogram Angioplasty ASD closure Atherectomy Pacemakers Radiofrequency ablation Watchmen device implants Cardio (Internal medicine) consultation Others

Cardiothoracic Surgery Heart Valve Replacement Coronary artery bypass Heart transplant Stenting Cardiothoracic consultation Other Procedures (Cardiomyoplasty, PTMC Valve)

Oncology Bone Marrow Transplant Oncology consultation Other procedures

Fertility treatments (IVF) Embryo Transplants Fertility treatments (IVF) consultation Other procedures

Orthopedic treatment Arthroplasty Arthroscopy Fracture repair Hip replacement Internal fixations Knee replacement Physiotherapy Orthopedic consultation

Dental treatment Dental Implants Dental treatment consultation Other procedures

Ophthalmology Corneal Transplants Ophthalmology consultation Other procedures

Aesthetics / Cosmetic Surgery Hair Transplants Breast Augmentation Procedures Rhinoplasty Face Lift Liposuction Tummy Tuck Aesthetics / Cosmetic consultation Other procedures

Neurology Brain Surgery Neurology consultation Other procedures

Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) Stem Cell Transplant Regenerative Therapy (Stem cells) consultation Other procedures

Medical check – ups (Health screening)

Others Kidney and Liver Transplants Other general consultation Other procedures



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Tourism product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Tourism , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Tourism in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Medical Tourism competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Tourism breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Medical Tourism market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Medical Tourism sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.