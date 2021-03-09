Breast Coil Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Latest Report on the Breast Coil Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Breast Coil Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Breast Coil Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Breast Coil in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Breast Coil Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Breast Coil Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Breast Coil market over the forecast period 2018 – 2026

Key developments in the current Breast Coil Market landscape

key players are the some of the major trends in breast coil market.

The global breast coil market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and region:

Segmentation by Product Type Less Than 8 Channel 8 Channel 16 Channel Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Diagnosis Cancers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Cancer Diagnostic Centers



Increasing prevalence of breast cancers and breast related disorders, technology advancement in imaging products and increasing use of breast imaging guided by MRI are the major factors which frequently boost the demand for breast coil market. According to breast cancer organization, about 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2018. Death rates have been decreasing in 2018 compared to 1989. These decrease in death rate is due to the result of treatment advances, earlier detection through screening and increased awareness.

Regionally, the global breast coil market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to established healthcare infrastructures, adoption of new technologies and increasing prevalence rate of cancer. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) breast cancer is second most common cause of death in women in the U.S. and currently there are 3 million women suffering from breast cancer there. Europe also shows second highest growth in the breast coil market due increasing demand of technologically advanced products for breast imaging, government initiatives to reduce cancer burden. According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common in Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and the UK with the highest rate of incidence and prevalence in this region. However, the breast coil market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast due to increasing healthcare expenditure and manufacturers focus on emerging economies. Government initiatives for regular screening for breast cancer will boost the breast coil market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the players operating in the global breast coil market are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and others. Companies are launching new breast coil to early detection of cancer and to increase breast imaging producers through MRI. Breast coil market key players are focusing on increasing their presence in emerging economies through acquisition, mergers, and partnership with distribution partners and companies.

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Breast Coil Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Breast Coil Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Breast Coil Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Breast Coil Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Breast Coil Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

