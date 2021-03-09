GCC Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2026

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global GCC Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global GCC market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global GCC market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global GCC market. All findings and data on the global GCC market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global GCC market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global GCC market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global GCC market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global GCC market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

On the basis of Gas type, the market is segmented into:

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

The argon segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the GCC industrial gases market in terms of revenue, followed by the oxygen segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents an in-depth detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

Metals and Metallurgy

Medical & Healthcare

Welding & Metal Fabrication

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Refining

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Other Industrial

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

The application specific segmentation is considered for each gas in each country to assess the market more comprehensively. Metals and metallurgy segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.4% in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by the healthcare and metal fabrication segments respectively.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

KSA

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Bahrain

GCC Market Size and Forecast

