Emergency Contraceptive Pills market set to witness solid growth through forecast period2017 – 2025

The Emergency Contraceptive Pills market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The global Emergency Contraceptive Pills market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Segmentation

The global emergency contraceptive pills market can mainly be evaluated on the basis of product. The key products available in this market are combined oral contraceptives, estrogen pills, and progesterone pills. With nearly 40% share in the global market, the combined oral contraceptives segment acquired the leading position in 2017 and the trend is likely to remain so over the next few years. On the flip side, the estrogen pills segment is expected to decline in the years to come. The progesterone pills segment is also anticipated to lose traction over the forthcoming years, as the consumption of progesterone pills, many a times, causes hot flashes, diarrhea, breast pain, and joint pain.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the global market for emergency contraceptive pills mainly registers its presence across Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the global market among all the regions. Various U.S.-based establishments, such as the International Consortium for Emergency Contraception, an organization, which aims to expand the access to proper emergency contraception products, are projected to encourage the usage of emergency contraceptive pills among people in this region. The fast-spreading urban culture across various developed and emerging markets, such as Europe and Asia Pacific, are also demonstrating a rise in mutual consent among partners for unprotected sex, leading to an increasing demand for emergency contraceptive pills.

Global Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for emergency contraceptive pills has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a massive pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Bayer AG, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., HRA Pharma, Lupin Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Richter Gedeon Nyrt, Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co., Cooper Pharma, and Pfizer Inc. With new players entering the market continuously, the competition within the market is projected to intensify further in the near future.

