Multi-mode Receiver Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

Multi-mode receiver is an electronic devices integrated in an aircraft for enhancing the navigation, landing, and positioning capabilities. These receiver permit the aircraft to overcome the problems related to multipath interference and maintain innovative navigation criteria, which includes WAAS LPV and GLS CAT II/III. The growing deliveries of number of aircraft, and rising general aviation avionics retrofit market are some of the major drivers which bolster the growth of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players influencing the multi-mode receiver market are Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo SPA, Indra Sistemas, SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Intelcan Technosystems Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Thales Group, Systems Interface Ltd., and Val Avionics Ltd. among others.

The increasing vulnerability of avionics to cyber-attacks, and stringent regulatory framework are some of the factors which may hamper the multi-mode receiver market. However, the rising ordinance for deployment of satellite-based augmentation system in aircraft, and the mounting demand of space saving and lightweight aircraft component are creating various opportunities which will increase the demand of multi-mode receiver market in the forecast period.

The “Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the multi-mode receiver industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global multi-mode receiver market with detailed market segmentation by sub-system, platform, application, and geography. The global multi-mode receiver market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the multi-mode receiver market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting attitude and heading reference system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the attitude and heading reference system market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis.

