Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2027

Attitude and heading reference systems contain sensors on the three axis that offer attitude related information of the aircraft, including pitch, yaw, and roll. The sensors are also termed as magnetic, angular rate, and gravity (MARG) sensors. These sensors comprise gyroscopes, magnetometers, and accelerometers. The systems also provide the information related to flight dynamics including flight controls, flight deck displays, weather radar antenna platform, and other system information.

Some of the key players influencing the attitude and heading reference system market are Honeywell International, Inc., Safran S.A., Rockwell Collins, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., Meggitt PLC, Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC, Lord Microstrain, IXBlue, Inc., among others.

Increase in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles has driven the growth of the attitude and heading reference systems market. Further, increase in the technological developments in MEMS technology and integration of the system with other systems such as GPS are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities in the near future.

The “Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the attitude and heading reference system industry with a focus on the global attitude and heading reference system market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global attitude and heading reference system market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, and geography. The global attitude and heading reference system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the attitude and heading reference system market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting attitude and heading reference system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the attitude and heading reference system market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis.

