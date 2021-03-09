Data Center Networking Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2017 – 2025

Data Center Networking Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Data Center Networking is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Data Center Networking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report segments the global data center networking market on the basis of criteria such as network security equipment, networking products, end user, industry verticals, and geography. On the basis of network security equipment, the global data center networking market is examined for intrusion prevention systems, VPN access device, and remote firewalls.

On the basis of networking product, the market is segmented into application delivery controller, storage area network components, switches, routers, and network optimization appliances. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into telecommunications providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. Industry verticals using data center networking products and services include media and entertainment, BFSI, healthcare, education, government, and retail.

Global Data Center Networking Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising popularity of virtualization, connected devices, and cloud computing are the factors influencing the overall development of the global data center networking and ultimately driving demand for products and services. The increasing usage of virtualization across a number of industries is driving the higher utilization on faster links to eliminate the requirement for physical aggregation switches.

The increasing popularity of cloud-ready data centers is also acting as a lucrative growth opportunity for the data center networking market. Cloud computing signifies a new way to consume and deliver services on a shared network and IT infrastructure. Formerly, IT software and hardware were acquired and provisioned onsite. With cloud computing, the same software and hardware products are distributed on-demand in form of services above the network.

Some of the key companies operating in the highly competitive data center networking market profiled in the report are Cisco Systems, Dell, Microsoft, Extreme Networks, Equinix, Fujitsu, Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, VMware, Hitachi Data Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Hewlett Packard, and Intel.

