Industrial Hemp Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Industrial Hemp market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Industrial Hemp market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Development

The global industrial hemp market is in the middle of numerous events that are shaping its future and growth prospects for the forecast period. Few prominent ones are outlined below.

In 2017, the Industrial Hemp Act paved for THC in cultivation, consumption, marketing, processing, and distribution. The legislative procedures have had a major impact on the growth of the industry.

The global industrial hemp market is fragmented. And, prominent players in the global botanical supplements market are Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), BAFA (Germany), Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany), among others.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Key trends and driver

The Industrial Hemp market is set to witness growth owing to numerous trends and drivers. Some of these trends and drivers are spelled out ahead and a full-fledged examination of the market can be had from the upcoming report prepared by TMR Research (TMR).

High incidence of diabetes is leading to demand for hemp oil and other products. From 1980 to 2014, cases rose from 108 million to 422 million. And, it has been noted that major damage is seen and middle and low income groups. It is worth noting here that since CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties, and since it is often used with hemp seed oil, with demand for CBD will increase the demand for hemp see, adding to growth of industrial hemp.

A wide use in a variety of products such as personal care products, dietary supplements, construction materials, automotive materials, food and beverages and so on. An expansion in any of these industries, will lead to expansion in the industrial hemp market. There is also a wide demand for hemp to be used in bars, yogurt, cereals, and smoothies.

Global Industrial Hemp Market: Regional Analysis

Between 2018 and 2025, the region that will show remarkable growth statistics is the European region, owing to a large consumer base of products that use hemp as an ingredient. North America will hold a considerable share owing to its being a primary consumer of such products. Besides, the two regions have a rapidly ageing population to cater to.

The report is segmented into the following:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Seeds

Fiber

Shivs

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Animal Care

Textiles

Automotive

Furniture

Food & Beverages

Paper

Construction Materials

Personal Care

Others

For regional segment, the following regions in the Industrial Hemp market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

