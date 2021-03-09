CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment by2017 – 2025

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global CAR-T Cell Therapy industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the CAR-T Cell Therapy manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global CAR-T Cell Therapy market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the CAR-T Cell Therapy industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of CAR-T Cell Therapy industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of CAR-T Cell Therapy industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of CAR-T Cell Therapy Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of CAR-T Cell Therapy are included:

Notable Developments

Certain developments happening in the market place are transforming the landscape. Some of these are outlined below.

In 2017, U.S. FDA approved Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah), CAR-T cell therapy which is historic in its right. It is used for treating ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) in young adults and children. This happened in August and in October of the year, Yescarta for treating refractory or relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.

In 2018, the same treatment – Kymriah – was approved for another indication. It is diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma. The same year, both treatments were approved in Europe.

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is consolidated and highly competitive. Key names in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Immune Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Kite Pharma, Eureka Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics and Novartis AG among others.

Global CAR T – Cell Therapy Market: Key trends and driver

The global CAR-T Cell Therapy market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers. Some of the prominent ones are outlined below

Number of cases of cancer is going up, leading to a need for better therapies. And, this endeavour for reliable and effective approach is set to drive growth in global CAR-T cell therapy market. It might be pertinent to point out here that the number of patients reporting failure to certain therapies is also leading the global CAR-T cell therapy market onto a higher growth trajectory.

As a larger number of population is suffering from cancer, governments as well as pharmaceutical players are scurrying to improve outcomes, thereby, grabbing a large chunk of global CAR-T cell therapy market. And. Thus, it surprises no one that investments are pouring in to support research and development in a massive way.

Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

Europe and Asia Pacific will hold a substantial share of the global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market owing to increasing cases of leukemia. North America and Europe will also see growth owing to a large patient pool, better healthcare infrastructure and good levels of awareness. Besides, research and development programs are increasing like that for Kymriah, mentioned above.. And, approvals are also contributing positively to the growth of the global CAR-T cells market. This awareness levels are also seeing a steep upward curve in the Asia Pacific region, creating lucrative opportunities for players operating in the global CAR-T Cell Therapy market.

The market is segmented as presented below:

Target Antigen

CD19

CD20

MESO

HER2

EGFRV III

Application

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Follicular Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

