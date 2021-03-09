Somatostatin Analogs Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Somatostatin Analogs Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Somatostatin Analogs .

This report studies the global market size of Somatostatin Analogs , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Somatostatin Analogs Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Somatostatin Analogs history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Somatostatin Analogs market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

Taking somatostatin analogs at higher doses may be harmful, but may be the only option for some rare diseases. Recent clinical trials in Europe has flagged this for the treatment of GEP NETs. This might pave way for a lucrative avenue for pharmaceuticals in the somatostatin analogs market.

Researchers at a multicenter study tried to find whether somatostatin analogs administered at higher dosage than the conventional for patients with metastatic NETs had beneficial effects on disease progression. The study was retrospective in nature. The study looked at all clinical data in 13 Italian centers from 2004 to 2017. Each individual in the cohort of 140 patients had either gastrointestinal NET or pancreatic NET. The histological classification was based on the WHO guidelines.

The researchers concluded that using high-dose of commercially available somatostatin analogs as second-line of therapy improved progression-free survival. Delaying the treatment could lead to tumor progression or even death, concluded the investigators. Such studies have helped to understand the biochemical effects of analogues better, thus opening new clinical avenues for the commercialization in the somatostatin analogs market.

Some of the key players operating in the somatostatin analogs market are

Novartis AG

Ipsen Pharma

Peptron

Camarus AB

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Global Somatostatin Analogs Market: Regional Assessment

The somatostatin analogs market is seeing substantial prospects in the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Of these, the avenues are incredibly attractive in North America and Europe. North America especially the U.S. has seen a wide array of clinical studies to understand and improve the therapeutic potential of somatostatin analogs in antitumor activity. Europe is witnessing surge in investments in novel drug therapies for hormonal-imbalance diseases. Further, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a promising region for pharmaceuticals in the global somatostatin analogs market.

