Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period2019 – 2029

In 2019, the market size of Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-Acne Cosmetics .

This report studies the global market size of Anti-Acne Cosmetics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Anti-Acne Cosmetics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Anti-Acne Cosmetics market, the following companies are covered:

Novel Development

Recently, a leading player, Incospharm launched a cosmetic product with autophagy-induced ingredients which restores hydrolipidic film of the skin, treating the acne. The product was launched at Korea trade shoe. The product is named Sebodulin, a newest range in Incospharm portfolio, consisting autophagy-activating peptides.

Moreover, Ahava Dead Sea laboratories developed a cosmetic using Dead Sea extracts and apple of Sodom, a native fruit, The combination is used to prevent, protect, and treat skin inflammation. The formulation is claimed to be used in pharmaceutical and skin care compositions in several leave-on products, such as gels lotions, sunscreen, masks, ointment, make-up, foam, and sprays. This helps in treating various skin conditions.

These are some of the leading examples, taking the global anti-acne cosmetics market by a stride. The market is expected to experience a notable rise in the span of coming years, due to increasing innovations in the market.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Dynamics

Adolescents Prone to Acne Fuel Demand in Global Market

There are a lot of negative stigma regarding acne, along with increase in usage of cosmetic products by women and men. Acne is one of the most common skin issues, especially in adolescents. Based on the article by European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology journal, around 85% of girls and 95% of boys tend to get acne in their teenage. This rising cases of acne in young population is another major aspect boosting the growth in global anti-acne cosmetics market.

People suffering from acne are also prone to be affected by depression, low self-esteem, aloofness, and poor life quality. This is credited to the mental and emotional connection of an individual and outer appearance. These psychological impacts are as well foreseen to uplift the demand in the global market.

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Being Largest Exporter to Lead Global Market

Asia Pacific led the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the largest potential export market for U.S. based products owing to the presence of over 3 billion potential consumers. Economies, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea are some of the largest consumers. In addition, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are a few other regions expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

China is one of the most promising cosmetics markets in Asia Pacific. This can be attributed to the fascination of the Chinese population with high-end foreign brands, as nearly 80% of the country’s cosmetics market is dominated by western brands.

