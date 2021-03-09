Trends in the Ready To Use Veterinary Orthopedics Market 2017 – 2025

Veterinary Orthopedics Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

segmentation, in consideration, to predict its performance over the period from 2018 to 2028. It also offers an assessment of each of the regional markets for veterinary orthopedics across the world.

Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Notable Developments

Recently, Surgical Holdings introduced two new products, namely, chisels and osteotomes, in order to expand its product portfolio. The veterinary orthopedics market across the world is expected to benefit significantly from these roll-outs in the long run.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global veterinary orthopedics market include –

B.Braun Vet care GmbH

KYON pharma Inc.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants

GerMed USA

These players are concentrating on technological advancements in the existing product portfolio. They are also looking forward to involve more in research and development activities for increased frequency of new product launches in order to maintain their position in the worldwide veterinary orthopedics market.

Global Veterinary Orthopedics Market: Market Dynamics

The increase in the trend of pet adoption, together with the rise in the per capita spending capacity in developing economies is projected to reflect positively on the growth of the global veterinary orthopedics market. Furthermore, the augmenting number of veterinary practitioners and the swift technological advancements in orthopedic devices used for the treatment and surgeries of pets are also expected to support the veterinary practitioners market across the world, since the instances for surgeries for pet injuries have increased nowadays.

In addition to this, the surge in animal hospitals and pet care clinics across the world is projected to drive the demand for veterinary orthopedic devices and practitioners, leading to a high rise in the global veterinary orthopedics market in the long run.

North America Retains its Leadership

North America has been leading the global veterinary orthopedics market, thanks to the presence of a large pool of prominent players, especially in the U.S. The regional market is likely to remain dominant over the next few years, primarily due to the rising investments in R&D by leading companies. In addition to this, the augmenting prevalence of osteoarthritis among pet animals is projected to prompt researchers and healthcare professionals to shift their focus toward advanced technologies, which consequently, is anticipated to widen the scope for the growth of veterinary orthopedics in this region.

The surge in the collective efforts by leading companies to ensure high standards for veterinary orthopedics products and the improvement in their product portfolio are also projected to support the North America veterinary orthopedics market. Among other regional veterinary orthopedics markets, Asia Pacific is predicted to demonstrate a lucrative growth rate over the forthcoming years, thanks to the increasing trend of pet adoption in emerging Asian economies, such as India and South Korea. The rise in R&D activities and the growing awareness regarding pet healthcare in emerging economies are also expected to propel the Asia Pacific veterinary orthopedics market in the near future.

