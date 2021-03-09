Rugged Handheld Device Market An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Rugged Handheld Device market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Rugged Handheld Device industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Rugged Handheld Device market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Rugged Handheld Device market

The Rugged Handheld Device market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Rugged Handheld Device market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Rugged Handheld Device market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=4506&source=atm



There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Rugged Handheld Device market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

key developments in the global rugged handheld device market are listed below:

In May 2019, Handheld Group, an industry leader in the global rugged handheld device market, announced that the company will continue the production and support of the NAUTIZ X8 ultra-rugged handheld computer. This device has an operating system called the Windows Embedded Handheld (WEH). The NAUTIZ X8 rugged handheld device is specially designed for functioning in the tough and rougher environments and works on WEH version 6.5. The company announced that it will continue its support at least till the end of 2021 compared to Microsoft’s announcement of discontinuing support after January 2020.

In February 2019, Handheld Group announced that the company has joined hands with ACEL GENESYS. ACEL GENESYS is a French company with expertise in the integration of ATEX solutions. The French company is trying to expand its range rugged handheld mobile devices by partnering with Handheld Group. This partnership will lead to the formation of service centers that will offer verification of equipment, custom made integration of business apps, and post-sales repairs and maintenance for the customers.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market: Overview

Global rugged handheld device market could already be well worth over a billion dollars. And going forward, the market could clock steady growth to further increase its value owing to a lot of reasons. One of them could be the healthy competition egging nimble companies to explore various means to grow their market share. This is because the market is moderately fragmented owing to the presence of several players. They are seen focusing on increasing their geographical outreach and customer base. They are also seen focusing on diversifying their product portfolios. To that end, many of them are seen banking upon strategic collaborations.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rugged handheld device, as the name suggests, can withstand rough use in tough environments and industrial settings. The demand in the global rugged handheld device market would rise mainly due to the surging use electronic components in military applications. Another factor believed to be fuelling the global rugged handheld device market big time is the increasing popularity of Android OS. Most of them are seen adopting rugged devices. Technology bigwig Panasonic, for example, has launched its Android-based rugged device that is already being used in a range of industries. Those include emergency services, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, and transport and logistics.

In the near term, the global rugged handheld device market is expected to be buoyed by the unique perceived benefits of the devices. Foremost among them is their low downtime and durability.

Posing a challenge to the global rugged handheld device market is the reduced number of orders from individual users. This is mainly because of the steep price of rugged electronics and the relatively less scope for customization.

Despite such challenges, the global rugged handheld device market is predicted to rise because demand for IoT-based rugged handheld devices.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market: Trends and Opportunities

The different types of products available in the global rugged handheld devices market are semi-rugged handheld devices, ultra-rugged handheld devices market, and fully-rugged handheld devices. Among the three, the semi-rugged devices would could lead the market by clocking maximum sales. This is because of the widespread availability of semi-rugged handheld devices. The global rugged handheld device market is mainly being driven by the demand from the commercial, industrial, military, and government.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to geography, North America has a high degree of probability of being a frontrunner in the global rugged handheld device market. This is because of the presence of many key players in the region. This has led to higher production of devices and better versions too. Europe could be another prominent rugged handheld device market for the same reason as North America is. In the near term, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as a promising rugged handheld device market.

Global Rugged Handheld Device Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the global rugged handheld device market are Handheld Group, Datalogic, Panasonic, Honeywell International, and Zebra Technologies. Most of these companies seem to have progressed on the back of product development and strategic collaborations.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=4506&source=atm

For regional segment, the following regions in the Rugged Handheld Device market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Market segmentation analysis and strategies for growth including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the micro and macro-economic factors of the Rugged Handheld Device market

Regional and country level analysis and the demand and supply factors which are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape which includes market share of leading stakeholders, along with key mergers, acquisitions and product offerings

1-year analyst support, along with the data support

We also can offer customized report to fulfil special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=4506&source=atm