Oats Market Expansion to be Persistent During2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

Acting as a major catalyst in the global oats market is the availability of a range of products. Nimble players are seen fortifying their products with new healthy ingredients or adding various flavors to entice more consumers. Their aggressive marketing and advertising strategies are also boding well for sales in the global oats market.

Another reason why the market is seeing revenue growth is because of the rising awareness about healthy foods. Oats are rich in fibers and thus help in the process of digestion. In this manner, they also serve to bring down the level of cholesterol in the blood. Increasing westernization of food habits of people because of globalization that has led to free trade between the nations of the world is also responsible for market growth. Further, the surging influence of the social media is also benefitting the global oats market.

The global oats market growth is being supplemented by the usage of oats in different foods such as muesli, cookies, biscuits, and cakes. Oats also are used in the feed industry since they are easier to feed to animals than other grains. The high fiber content of oats and beta-glucans are perfect for the animal body.

Global Oats Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global oats market at present is being driven mainly by the segment of instant oats which are essentially oat groats steamed and rolled into different flakes. Their biggest USP is that they stay fresh for a long time and can be cooked more easily than other varieties of oats. They also have a soft, mushy texture. Apart from that, instant oats are also seeing their sales rise because of their usage in making cookies, muffins, and bread, among other things. Sensing an opportunity in it, manufacturers are also coming up with various flavours.

Global Oats Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to regions, the global oats market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America currently leads the market powered primarily by the U.S. This is because of the rising demand for convenience food in the region and the high spending capacity of people. Besides, too much intake of junk foods leading to obesity in many people has also served to shift focus on healthier foods such as oats. In fact, the U.S. is one of the main importers of raw oats.

Going forward, Asia Pacific oats market is predicted to rise at a significant pace. This is because of the changing eating patterns owing to the increasingly hectic schedules of people and their greater disposable incomes.

Global Oats Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent participants in the global oats market include Quaker Oats Company, Kellogg's, Bagrry's India Ltd., Nestle, Dr. McDougall's Right Foods., General Mills, and Abbott Nutrition.

