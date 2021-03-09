Magnesium Phosphate Cement Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2029

Detailed Study on the Global Magnesium Phosphate Cement Market

Magnesium Phosphate Cement Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes (A Part of Johnson & Johnson)

Smith & Nephew

Arthrex

DJO Global

Exactech

Teknimed

Heraeus Medical

Cryolife

Cardinal Health

Trimph

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement

Non-antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics/Physician Offices

