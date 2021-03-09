Guarana Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2026

Guarana Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Guarana industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Guarana manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Guarana market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Guarana Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Guarana industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Guarana industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Guarana industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Guarana Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Guarana are included:

growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products, and high growth rate in the energy drinks market are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global Guarana market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for Guarana. In Brazil, expansion of the organised retail has led to the widespread supply of Guarana, through an extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future.

The growth of the Guarana market is also expected to increase significantly due to rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic products such as Guarana in sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. among global consumers. Various government agencies and institutions are promoting dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for Guarana.

One of the major restraints is that price of Guarana is high, as most of the Guarana is produced in Brazil due to which producers have full control over its prices. Hence, high prices of Guarana is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the Guarana market over the forecast period.

Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016

Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application in the Guarana market. Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to account for 60.9% value share in 2026. The confectionery products application segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market due to growing awareness about health benefits of Guarana

Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness relating to the benefits of Guarana. Growing health and wellness trends coupled with the increase in consumption of energy drinks is expected to support revenue growth of the North America regional market over the forecast period. The Latin America Guarana market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing production of Guarana in Brazil.

Key players contributing to the global Guarana market revenue share

Key players operating in the global Guarana market include Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., Duas Rodas Industrial, The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitaspice, Ambev, and Prover Brasil.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 Guarana market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players