Smart Cards in Health Care Market: Opportunity Assessment Research Study 2017 – 2025

key players to develop new products is projected to boost market growth.

Based on products, the smart cards in health care market can be divide into contact-based smart cards, contactless smart cards, dual-interface smart cards, and hybrid smart cards. Contact-based smart cards comprise a gold chip that needs a smart card reader to access and interpret data, while contactless smart cards contain a microprocessor chip and an antenna coil that enables them to work faster than contact cards. Another key driver of the market is tamper-proof data storage. Advancements in product technology and rising awareness among the common people about the benefits of smart cards is also expected to increase demand in the near future.

In terms of region, the smart cards in health care market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe have been dominating the market due to high acceptance of digital mediums in the regions. According to a research study conducted by the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), smart cards usage in health care could decrease the error rate of mismatched patient data from 10% to 15% to as low as 2%. Additionally, new and advanced technology such as hybrid cards launched by various market players coupled with growing online campaign and acceptance of these products by customers is expected to drive the market. Developing nations in Asia Pacific are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing patient pool, increased public awareness, and increasing affordability are the major drivers of the market in these geographies.

Some of the players in the smart cards in health care market are Atos SE, American Express Company, CardLogix Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH, Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, INSIDE Secure SA, Oberthur Technologies SA, SCM Microsystems, and VeriFone Holdings, Inc.

