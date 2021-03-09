Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market Highlights On Future Development 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Trends and Prospects

The therapeutic homecare devices market promises profitable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for home healthcare, rising technological advancements, and abundance of cost-effective alternatives as compared to hospital modalities. Factors such as growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with orthopedic disorders are further augmenting in the therapeutic homecare devices market growth. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, most of the patients who undergo knee replacement belong to the age group from 50 to 80 years. Furthermore, the number of hospital discharges with knee replacement among people of 65 years of age and above has been observed to be continuously increasing every year. Around 90 people in every 10,000 were reported to have undergone a knee replacement surgery in the U.S. in 2009 as against 58 people per 10,000 in 1997. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries has further accelerated the adoption of therapeutic homecare devices among patients who have undergone orthopedic surgeries, hence driving the market.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America dominates the global therapeutic homecare devices market trailed by Europe. Favorable reimbursement policies, growing number of small scale home healthcare services providers, high prevalence of orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases, and rising investments by the government bodies towards home healthcare market are the prime dynamics stimulating the growth of therapeutic homecare devices in these two regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the one of the most opportunistic market for therapeutic homecare devices vendors. The introduction of new technologies, continuous product launch by market players and growing awareness about home healthcare among patients and doctors are some of the factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the region.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Vendor Landscape

The key market players of therapeutic homecare devices market are Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare GmbH, National Pain Care, Sunrise Medical, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Levo AG, and Merits Health Product Co. Ltd.

