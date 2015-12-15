Global Web Application Firewall Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Penta Security Systems Inc., Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. Sophos Ltd., Positive Technologies , Oracle, Nsfocus Qualys, Inc, Cloudflare Inc

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Web Application Firewall Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Global Web Application Firewall market research report is a comprehensive synopsis on the study of industry and its influence on the market environment. The key topics that have been explained in this Web Application Firewall market report include market definition, market segmentation, key developments, competitive analysis and research methodology. Market segmentation study covers research and analysis which is based on numerous market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. This Web Application Firewall report is a clear-cut solution which can be adopted by businesses to thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace.

Available Exclusive Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market&DP

Web Application Firewall Market

If you are involved in the Web Application Firewall industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Web Application Firewall Market, By Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), Service (Professional And Managed), Organization Size (SMES And Large Enterprises), End User Industry (Aerospace And Defense, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Energy & Utilities) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Imperva

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks, Inc

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity

Ergon Informatik AG

Fortinet, Inc

Penta Security Systems Inc.

Radware, Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Positive Technologies

Oracle

NSFOCUS

Qualys, Inc

Cloudflare Inc

Sucuri Inc.

Indusface

Amazon Web Services, Inc

F5 Networks, Inc

Cimcor, Inc.

Delta Risk

Idealstor

Intersec Worldwide

The Global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 9.04 billion by from USD 2.39 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecast period

Product definition-:Web Application Firewall (WAF) is software and hardware based solution which is used for monitor and control traffic network on web related applications. In OSI (open system interconnection) model, the web is need to be protected in application layer because in this layer maximum attacks is expected to be happen because its consist of cross-site scripting, DT, and RFI and XSS, SQL injection. It’s essential in blocking and shortening the vulnerabilities in window exposure. In addition its used for IoT (Internet of things) applications due to most viruses like ransomware, botnets, and zero-day attacks for technologies proliferation and cyber security solutions.

Scope of the Web Application Firewall Market

Web application firewall market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Rest of middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the web application firewall market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into hardware appliances, virtual appliances and cloud-based. Based on service, the market is segmented into professional and managed. On the basis of operation size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The end-user industries covered for the report are aerospace and defense, BFSI, public sector, retail, healthcare, it & telecom, energy & utilities.

Web application firewall is software that is being used to monitor the traffic on web based services application. It is available in the form of appliance, filter and server plugin. It is used to protect several attacks such as SQL injection and cross-site scripting. It is very essential for blocking and shortening the vulnerabilities of the window exposure.

Competitive Landscape and Web Application Firewall Market Share Analysis

The global web application firewall market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of web application firewall market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2006, Akamai Technologies launched the web 2.0 technologies to enhance the dynamic site solutions and application related to online architecture, AJAX and Macromedia Flash.

New Web Application Firewall Market Developments

In July 2019, Fortinet, Inc. announced the launch of web application firewall in India. It allows faster deployment and improved security for mission critical applications. It protects application and APIs from web based threats. It helps to eliminate false positive thereby allows applications to kept running. With this launch, the company increases their product portfolio in the global market.

In May 2019, Signal Sciences announced the launch of new cloud web based application firewall that helps to protect all the web applications without requiring any additional software. It also inspect web request and helps to block malicious traffic. The key features that made this service unique are ease and speed of deployment, powerful protection and easy to access real time insights into web layer attacks.

Strategic Key Insights Of The Web Application Firewall Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Web Application Firewall Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Web Application Firewall Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Web Application Firewall Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Web Application Firewall industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

• Analytical Tools – The Web Application Firewall Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

• The 360-degree Web Application Firewall overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

TOC points of Web Application Firewall Market Report:

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in different regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market upcoming applications

Market innovators study

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-web-application-firewall-market&DP

Key questions answered in the Global Web Application Firewall Market report include:

What will be Web Application Firewall market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Web Application Firewall market?

Who are the key players in the world Web Application Firewall industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Web Application Firewall market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Web Application Firewall industry?

Customization of the Report: Global Web Application Firewall Market report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with us ([email protected]), we will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]