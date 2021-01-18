Data Acquisition System Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Data Acquisition System market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Data Acquisition System market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Data Acquisition System market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Data Acquisition System market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Data Acquisition System market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Data Acquisition System market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Important regions covered in the Data Acquisition System market research include Region 1 (Country 1, country 2), Region 2 (Country 1, country 2), Region 3 (Country 1, country 2) and Region 4 (Country 1, country 2).

Key Developments

Some of the key developments in the global data acquisition market that have recently taken place include.

In 2018, the Key sight Technologies, a global player announced the speed test developments with increasing measurement and scan rates. The rising designing challenge necessitates the advent of new testing methods to ensure the smooth functioning complex designing and fast data logging. This is expected to take the global data acquisition market towards a grand growth in the upcoming years.

In May 2019, at Sensors Expo & Conference in San Jose, Kistler debuts announced that it will be launching completely a new technology in the market in the U.S. market. KiDAQ will not just offer high quality measurement standards but also the world’s first ever automated calculation about the uncertainty of measurement.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global data acquisition system market include –

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Keysight Technologies (US)

HBM (Germany)

National Instruments (Texas)

Honeywell International (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Some of the growth drivers of the global data acquisition system market include:

Government to Support Global Data Acquisition System Market

The rising support by the government to introduce and deploy DAQ across the industrial sector and the capability of DAQ to provide support to wide range of Ethernet protocols is expected to expand the global data acquisition market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the hardware segment of data acquisition is projected to grow at a significant rate in the global data acquisition system market. The growth can be attributed to wide use of hardware in modular design and customized set up experience can be provided with the help of hardware. This is projected to drive the global data acquisition market in the near future.

Automotive Industry to Provide Impetus to Global Data Acquisition Market

The automotive and transport industry is projected to increase the global data acquisition system market at substantial rate during the forecast period. The growth can be due to the rising demand for automated vehicles, electric mobility, and connected vehicles.

Global Data Acquisition System Market: Geographical Analysis

The global data acquisition system market is expected to largely held by Asia Pacific. This is mainly due to fast paced industrialization and growing number of manufacturing plants of textiles, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and power sector. The large share is expected from economies such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan. Therefore, the APAC region is likely to keep the demand and supply chain of data acquisition system growing.

