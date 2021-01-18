Significant Rise in Demand for Automated Rigging Systems in Theatres are Driving Stage And Scenery Equipment Market

Stage and Scenery Equipment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Rigging Systems Type (Dead Hung, Manually Operated Counterweight Rigging, & Motorized); Hoist Type (Fixed Speed & Variable Speed); & Application (Theatre, Clubs, Concerts, Corporate Shows, Ball Rooms, & Others).

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Stage and Scenery Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global stage and scenery equipment market is expected to reach US$ 651.0 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by North America.

Stage and Scenery Equipment Market : Company Profiles

Protech

Trekwerk

Electronics Theatre Controls (ETC) Connects

eZ-Hoist

J. R. Clancy, Inc

Mountain Productions Inc

TAIT Towers

Texas Scenic Company (TSC) Inc.

Theatre Rigging Specialists, LLC

Thern Stage Equipment

The global stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on rigging system types such as dead hung, manually operated counterweight rigging and motorized rigging. Motorized Rigging is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Although motorized rigging systems have an upper initial cost than manually operated counterweight rigging systems, they offer some offsetting savings such as space saving, personnel cost, and safety concerns. Efficiency and safety are key factors driving the market for motorized rigging systems during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The stage and scenery equipment market is segmented on the basis of hoist types such as fixed speed and variable speed hoists. Variable speed hoists are expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. These types of hoists use variable speed drives to control the speed of motors thus increasing the setup cost exponentially over fixed speed hoists.

Reasons To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global payment gateway market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the payment gateway market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of stage and scenery equipment market and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1%.

Based on the end-user, the theatre segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for the largest number of theatres, clubs, and ballrooms in the world. Modernization of old theatres poses the main driving factors for the growth of stage and scenery equipment market in the region. Lack of manpower and surplus of skilled labor has witnessed the shift from manually operated counterweight rigging system to motorized ones. Motorized rigging systems require technical proficiency which is available within the local operator. Thus there has been a major shift in preference among theatre or club owners to opt for motorized rigging systems with computer controls. Moreover, renovating of old buildings to accommodate more crowd has forced the operators to go for automated rigging system as they tend to do apart with the counterweight of manually operated ones.

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.