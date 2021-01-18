North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market is expected to reach US$ 1208.7 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 17.46%

North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market to 2025 – Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Solution and Service) and Vertical (Commercial and Industrial).

North America advanced distribution management system market is expected to grow from US$ 281 million in 2016 to US$ 1208.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.46% between 2016 and 2025.

Usage and execution of advanced distribution management system is increasing in public utilities because as per the demand of customers looking for improved power quality, higher reliability, security of their data, renewable energy sources, flexibility at the time of occurrence of natural disasters to recover into normal function and other dangers acting as a troublemaker in the flow of power and their lifestyles. Even matching up with demand for energy from different sources in 21st-century, users need ADMS, which is a unique set of circumstances fulfilling all requirements.

North America Advanced Distribution Management System Market : Company Profiles

Open Systems International Inc.

Advanced Control Systems, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Indra Sistemas

ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

Survalent Technology Corporation

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by type and vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report is focusing only in the North Americas market. The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-use vertical segment commercial sector accounted for the largest share of the advanced distribution management system market in 2016; whereas US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of North America advanced distribution management system market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current advanced distribution management system market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

