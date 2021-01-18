Automatic Data Capture Market to account for US$ 961.1 Million by 2025

Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 – France and Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (OCR, OMR & DLR, BCR and RFID), and Components (Hardware, Software and Services); End-users (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Education & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, and Others).

The Automatic Data Capture France Market accounted for US$ 576.6 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% over the forecast period 2017–2025, to account for US$ 961.1 Mn in 2025.

Automation is at its peak in France, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization.

The France ADC market for the end-user is fragmented into retail, transport & logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage among others. The segmentation is based upon the adoption of ADC technology by different end-user industries for better operational efficiency. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market for France ADC. For the efficient operation of the retail industry, a proper balance between the demand and supply is necessary.

Cost of holding inventory, life cycle of the product, consumer behavior factors can be properly analyzed and evaluated to be implemented into operations and reap the benefits in the form of cost savings. The data capture at each and every node of operation in the retail sector enables these end-users to have a complete visibility of the product being processed through various stages, streamline workflows in different areas. Consequently, retailers achieve success in providing seamless in-store customer service to their customers, efficient self-service option for the customers, error-free inventory management and easier application of analytics.

Adoption of automation is observed to be growing in France, as various industries in the countries are investing substantially into varied automation technologies in order to attain process optimization. Adoption of automated data capture in the country has showcased noteworthy adoption since past few years. For instance, the Clermont – Ferrand University Hospital improvised its care by streamlining of data collection. The hospital had implemented intelligent data capture system that could collect vital data of patients and medicines and convert it into a standardized format.

