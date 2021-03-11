Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Projected to Augment at a Notable Cagr During the Forecast Period until 2027

The global Blood Glucose Test Strips market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Blood Glucose Test Strips market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Blood Glucose Test Strips market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Blood Glucose Test Strips across various industries.

companies profiled in the global blood glucose test strips market include Abbott Laboratories, AgaMatrix, Inc., (Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG) PHC Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LifeScan, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Sanofi, Trividia Health, Inc., and B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

The global blood glucose test strips market has been segmented as follows:

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Technology

Wicking Technology

Channel Technology

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Retailer

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



