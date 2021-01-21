Dichloroethane (DCE) Market – Functional Survey 2031

The global Dichloroethane (DCE) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Dichloroethane (DCE) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Dichloroethane (DCE) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Dichloroethane (DCE) across various industries.

The Dichloroethane (DCE) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemical

FORMOSA PLASTICS

Oxy

Seidler Chemical

A. B. Enterprises

Triveni Aromatics And Perfumery

QVC

Young`s Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

INEOS

Norsk Hydro A.S

Westlake Chemical

JiangsuDanhuaGroup

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Dongying City Longxing Chemical

JINAN SHIJITONGDA CHEMIAL

CHINA PETROLEUM CHEMICAL COPRORATION

Alfa Chem Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

1,1-Dichloroethane

1,2-Dichloroethane

Segment by Application

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

The Dichloroethane (DCE) market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

