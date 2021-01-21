Releases New Report on the Fat Powders Market 2017 – 2025

“

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-

Soybean oil

Canola oil

Coconut oil

Palm oil

Sunflower oil

On the basis of product type, the global Fat Powders market has been segmented as-

High-Fat

Low-Fat

On the basis of end use, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

Industrial Bakery & Confectionery Infant formula Dairy Products Beverages Nutrition Bars Frozen desserts Cheese Processing Soups & sauces Dressings & condiments

Food Service Provider

Retail

On the basis of sales channel, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Groceries Specialty Stores Online Retailing Others



On the basis of packaging format, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

Pouches & sachets

Carton packs

Tins

Bulk packaging

On the basis of region, the global fat powders market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Global Fat Powders: Key Players

Some of the major players of Fat Powders market include: Koninklijke FrieslandCampina NV, Imeko Dairy Products B.V., Solarec, Frontera Group, Inc., Vitusa Global, FIT, Vreugdenhil Dairy Foods, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Limited, Polindus, Glenstal Foods Ltd., and Hoogwegt International B.V.

Key Takeaways: Fat Powders

In 2018, Lactalis Ingredients, launched Lactimilk, a new Fat-filled dairy powder (fat powder) with 28% fat and 24% protein to match with the whole milk powder composition. The products is made from skimmed milk and vegetable fat and is fortified with vitamin A and vitamin D.

Opportunities for Participants of Fat Powders Market:

The market for fat powders is anticipated to witness a lucrative demand in both developed and developing economies. Fat powders make up a large share of the EU dairy exports. Within Europe, the major fat powder markets are Netherlands, U.K., Ireland, and Denmark. North America and the Asia Pacific are also expected to offer a substantial market opportunity to fat powders owing to growing food and beverages market and dairy products. Besides, increasing cultures of hotels and cafes in the regions is further boosting the demand for fat powders over the forecast period.

The manufacturers of fat powders are focusing on product launches, enhancing their production capacity, and investing in research and development activities aiming to deliver the improved product to the end use industries and consumers. Prominent players of fat powders are focusing on reshaping the packaging formats for fat, to meet consumer needs and convenience.

The fat powders market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the fat powders market, including but not limited to: product type, source, sales channel, packaging format and regional markets.

The fat powders market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the fat powders market report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR's reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

“

