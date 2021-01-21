Acesulfame Potassium Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Acesulfame Potassium market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Acesulfame Potassium market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Acesulfame Potassium market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Acesulfame Potassium market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Acesulfame Potassium market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Acesulfame Potassium market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Acesulfame Potassium over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Acesulfame Potassium across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Acesulfame Potassium and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Acesulfame Potassium market report covers the following solutions:

Drivers and Restraints

Mainly fuelling the acesulfame potassium market is its wide ranging application in many areas, such as food and beverage, bakery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic. Of them, the pharmaceutical sector is said to be the main driver of demand in the market owing to its use in modifying bitter tasting medicines and tablets meant to be chewed. Food and beverage segment is another major driver of demand in the acesulfame potassium market. This is because acesulfame potassium is used alongside aspartame, sucralose, and other sweeteners in place of sugar, which is considered harmful for health in large proportions. For example, all-purpose proteins, namely Ultimate Nutrition Whey Gold contain acesulfame potassium alongside sucralose.

However, like other artificial sweeteners, acesulfame potassium is considered harmful for health by many. Some say they can negatively impact the metabolic process and even interfere with appetite regulation, blood sugar control, and body weight. In addition, some claim acesulfame potassium can be carcinogenic and can affect early-stage pregnancies.

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Trends and Opportunities

Despite concerns about the ill-effects of acesulfame potassium, it has been declared safe for human consumption in both the U.S. and European countries. Going forward, the acesulfame potassium market is predicted to gross higher revenues overall because of its increasing applications in foods that include beverages (fruit juices, soda, alcohol, and non-carbonated beverages), dairy products, tabletop sweeteners, desserts, ice creams, jelly, jams, marmalade, toothpaste and mouthwash, baked goods, chewing gums, marinades, condiments, salad dressings and sauces, breakfast cereals, and others. This is because of the rising awareness about health and weight control among people.

Acesulfame potassium market is also predicted to be bolstered by ability to remain unaffected by other ingredients which serves to improve its shelf life. It thus helps to maintain the nutrition of foods intact.

Nevertheless, posing a challenge to the growth in the acesulfame potassium market is the competition from substitutes namely stevia and other bio-based food additives

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, China is predicted to emerge as the leading supplier in the acesulfame potassium market by 2022. It would also likely emerge as the largest consumer of the product given its large population which is stoking the food and beverage industry big time. India, in Asia Pacific, is another crucial acesulfame potassium market owing to its large population and rapid lifting of FDI cap which is encouraging food and beverage companies to set up shop in the nation.

North America and Europe, meanwhile, are already considered developed markets for acesulfame potassium.

Global Acesulfame Potassium Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key participants in the global market for acesulfame potassium are PepsiCo, Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Suzhou Hope Technology Co. Ltd., Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd., and Changzhou Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd.

