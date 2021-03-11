Industrial Internet-of-Things Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2031

The global Industrial Internet-of-Things market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Internet-of-Things market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Internet-of-Things market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Internet-of-Things market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Internet-of-Things market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IBM

Intel

Accenture

Cisco

GE

AT&T

Amazon

Pivotal

Seeq

TempoDB

RTI

Google

Omron

Apple

DataLogic

Emerson

BlackBerry

Rockwell Automation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Private IoT

Public IoT

Community IoT

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Energy

Transportation

Control Systems/Robotics

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Internet-of-Things market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Internet-of-Things market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

