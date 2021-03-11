Industrial Internet-of-Things Market – Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2031
The global Industrial Internet-of-Things market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Internet-of-Things market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Internet-of-Things market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Internet-of-Things market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Internet-of-Things market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
IBM
Intel
Accenture
Cisco
GE
AT&T
Amazon
Pivotal
Seeq
TempoDB
RTI
Google
Omron
Apple
DataLogic
Emerson
BlackBerry
Rockwell Automation
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Private IoT
Public IoT
Community IoT
Other
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Energy
Transportation
Control Systems/Robotics
Other
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Internet-of-Things market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Internet-of-Things market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
