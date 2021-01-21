Rising Production Scale Motivates Hybrid Valve Market Growth in the Coming Years2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Hybrid Valve Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hybrid Valve .

This report studies the global market size of Hybrid Valve , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hybrid Valve Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Hybrid Valve history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Hybrid Valve market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global hybrid valve market are given below:

In September 2019, IMI Plc., a leading name in the global hybrid valve market announced that the company has successfully acquired PBM Inc. This acquisition of PBM will help in bolstering the current product portfolio of IMI Plc. and will allow it reach out to new market segments. The takeover was initially announced in August 2019. PBM Inc., a specialist in manufacturing of specialty and hybrid valves has been taken over in deal worth US$85 million. The company will become a part of IMI’s Critical Engineering Division.

In September 2019, Emerson Electric Co. Ltd. announced the launch of their new product called Daniel 3418 Eight Path Gas Ultrasonic Flow Meter valve. This product allows the delivery of highly accurate flow measurement in its application segments.

Global Hybrid Valve Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several macro and microeconomic factors that are influencing the overall development of the global hybrid valve market. One of the most influential driving factor for market growth has been the increasing end-user application segments. Hybrid valves are primarily used for controlling the excessive vibrations, pressure, cavitation, and noise in important industrial processes. With the rapid development of industries and growing urbanization across the globe, the global hybrid valve market is expected to witness a superior growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another key trend that has been observed in the global hybrid valve market is their increasing use in the oil and gas sector. These valves are increasingly used to solve the recurring corrosion problems that arise in the sector. Moreover, in recent years, the development of the oil and gas industry has been quite significant. This has especially worked in favor of the global hybrid valve market as the development in the end-use application sector has led to an increasing demand for hybrid valves.

Global Hybrid Valve Market – Geographical Outlook

The global hybrid valve market features a geographical landscape with five key regional segments. These segments are Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global hybrid valve market has been dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the regional segment is expected to continue to flourish over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the hybrid valve market in Asia Pacific. One of the primary driving factors is the growing demand for these hybrid valves from emerging economies such as India and China. These countries are spending heavy in the development of their domestic infrastructure with activities such as constructions, industrialization, and urbanization. This has had a direct impact on increasing demand of the hybrid valves. Thus, the growth of the regional segment is expected to touch newer heights in the near future.

The market segmentation is as follows:

Material

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Duplex Nickel

Titanium

Alloy

Others (Brass, Bronze, and Plastic)

Valve Size

Up To 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others (Semiconductor, Textile, and Glass)

