Pneumonia Vaccines Market Comprehensive Survey 2017 – 2025

In recent years, vaccine manufacturers in the pneumonia vaccines market have started focusing on immunocompromised populations and children. Particularly, their initiatives have facilitated the development of potential vaccine antigens. To this end, they are including most common serotypes for preventing invasive pneumococcal diseases in paediatrics.

Pfizer Inc., a U.S.-based multinational pharmaceutical corporation, recently revealed (September 2019) that it has made headways in phase II study on its 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The proof-of-concept study is aimed at evaluating its candidate, PF-06482077 and the data recently threw open encouraging results. The company is developing its pneumococcal vaccine for treating invasive diseases and otitis media in healthy infant populations. The candidate, the company found similar safety profile, as its Prevnar 13, a 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Of note, it contains 20 serotypes and the data showed a positive immune response.

The pharmaceutical company hopes to test the efficacy of the candidate for adult populations. To this end, it announced that it enrolled three phase III clinical trials. This is a lucrative business for numerous other top pharmaceutical companies. A case in point is Merck developing 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate, V114.

Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the past few years, several pharmaceutical and biopharmaceuticals have enrolled themselves in evaluating candidates of developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines. This type of vaccine has been occupying sizable shares in the market. Their efforts are invigorating the drug pipeline in the pneumonia vaccines market. Mounting concern of the risk of community-acquired pneumonia is also boosting new developments in various developing and developed countries. The awareness about preventive care in community-acquired pneumonia has reinforced the need for timely vaccination against pneumococcus.

Patients with chronic pulmonary conditions show considerable risk factor. The high risk of mortality of invasive pneumococcal diseases has spurred research pertaining to this patient cohort, thereby unlocking new prospects in the pneumonia vaccines market. In recent decades, shifting serotype dominance has led pharmaceuticals to doubt the efficacy of polysaccharide vaccine. This aside, increasing trend of antibiotic resistance has spurred research in pneumococcal vaccines that can cover against wide range of pneumococci antigens. This has opened new avenues in the pneumonia vaccines market.

Growing focus of NGOs and global agencies on pneumonia prevention strategies has augmented the role of vaccines. These organizations have been relentlessly working on the affordability of pneumococci vaccines in low- and middle-income countries.

Global Pneumonia Vaccines Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key regional markets for pneumonia vaccines are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Of these, North America has made considerable progress in vaccine developments. Particularly, progress made in development of vaccines for the development of invasive pneumococcal diseases has also reinforced lucrative avenues to vaccine manufacturers. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is witnessing new advances in vaccine strategy. This has opened new revenue streams in the global pneumonia vaccines market.

