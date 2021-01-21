Global Lithium Market 2020 by Type, Application, International Statistics, Company Profiles, Demand and Investment Opportunities to 2025

The market is growing due to rapid expansion in the lithium-ion battery industry as world demand for hybrid and electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and high-drain portable electronics continues to grow. Increasing demand for EV (electric vehicle) from China is also driving the market in future years.

The graph shows the estimated consumer electronics lithium-ion battery market will reach 54-gigawatt hours by 2025. The use of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics such as mobile phones and tablets is expected to increase as a market for these products.

Growing World Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery:

The global demand for lithium-ion batteries is rapidly increasing due to growing demand-supply gap in the electricity sector. Since lithium-ion batteries can store a considerable amount of power and be used to supply this stored power during peak hours, their demand from the electricity sector has increased in the recent years. Torrid advances in the rechargeable battery market will fuel increases, driven by rapid expansion in the lithium-ion (Li-Ion) battery industry as world demand for hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs), energy storage systems, and high-drain portable electronics continues to grow.

Key Players

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Albermarle, Altura Mining Limited, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Corporation, FMC, Galaxy Resources Limited, Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., Lithium Americas, Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries, and SQM.

The global Lithium market is segmented by Type such as Metal, Carbonate, Chloride, Concentrate, Hydroxide, and Alloys. Based on Traditional Application, the market is segmented into Batteries, Lubricants, Automotive Parts, Aluminum Smelting & Alloys, Medical, Air Treatment, Glass and Glass Ceramics, Metallurgy (Iron & Steel Castings), Polymers and Other Applications. By End-user Industry, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage (and E-bikes), Industrial and Medical. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

