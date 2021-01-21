Bioprocess Validation Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2017 – 2025

Global Bioprocess Validation Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

On the basis of product type, the global Bioprocess Validation market report covers the key segments, such as

Growth Drivers

Stringent Safety Measures for Product Certification Accelerates Growth

Global bioprocess validation market is expected to be fuelled by the strict quality and safety rules that govern product testing and certification process across the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. The World Health Organization (WHO) asserts that quality management in the drug industry is an essential element, and validation is an essential part of GMP. According to the WHO, licensed pharmaceutical products must always be made strictly by the licensed manufacturers only. The agencyfurther mandates that the activities of those manufacturers need to be regularly scrutinized from time to time by competent nationalauthorities.

Furthermore, increased expenditure on research and development activities in the area of life sciences together with the rising demand for outsourcing the services of bioprocess validation are likely to propel the global bioprocess validation market towards growth.

Global Bioprocess Validation Market: Regional Outlook

Considering geographies of the global bioprocess validation market, North America is likely to hold lion’s share throughout the assessment period of 2018 – 2028. Europe is likely to trail North America in the coming years.

The North America bioprocess validation market is likely to gain traction fromthe concentration of a large number of key service providers of bioprocess validation in the region. In addition to that, strict regulations pertaining to the production of biopharmaceutical products are adding impetus to the demand for bioprocess validation systems in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a rapidly expanding region in the global bioprocess validation market during the period of assessment. This can be attributed primarily to the expanding capacities of numerous biopharmaceutical manufacturers and increased spending on research and development activities in life sciencesin the region.

The global bioprocess validation market is segmented as:

Test Type

Extractables and Leachables

Integrity Testing

Microbiology Testing

Process Component

Filter Element

Bioreactors

End-User

CDMO

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

