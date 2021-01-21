Aptamer Market 2020 Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

An Exclusive Aptamer Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Aptamer Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules. Aptamers are the oligonucleotide molecules that stick to a specific target of molecule. It assumes to have a variety of shapes due to their tendency to form helices and single-stranded loops. There are many advantages of these small molecules in comparison to the antibodies.

Top Companies:

1.Aptagen, LLC.

2. Aptamer Sciences INC.

3. Aptamer Solutions LTD.

4. Aptus Biotech S.L.

5. Base Pair Biotechnologies, INC.

6. Neoventures Biotechnology INC

7. Somalogic, INC.

8. Trilink Biotechnologies, INC.

9. Vivonics, INC..

10. Am Biotechnologies, LLC

The aptamer market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising research and development activities by the major pharmaceutical companies and high efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies and developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.



The “Global Aptamer market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Aptamer market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, technology and end user and geography. The global Aptamer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Aptamer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Aptamer market is segmented on the basis of type, application, technology and end user. on the basis of type, the market is segmented into dna-based aptamers, rna-based aptamers, xna-based aptamers. based on the application the market is divided into diagnostics, therapeutics development, research and development, other applications. on the basis of technology, the market is segmented into selex, x-aptamer, mars technique. on the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic and government research institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, other end users

