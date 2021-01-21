Automation in Agriculture Market Analysis and Forecasts by drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend to 2027

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Automation in Agriculture Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automation in Agriculture Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the automation in agriculture market are the rising population and growing labor shortage, encouraging automation and maturing IoT & navigation technologies that are boosting down the cost of automation. In addition, the usage of real-time multimodal robot systems in the field is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the automation in agriculture market growth in the coming years.

Within the Automation in Agriculture market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Automation in Agriculture market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

AgJunction

American Robotics, Inc.

Deere and Company

DeLaval

Ecorobotix

Rabbit Tractor

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

With the skills shortage and climatic changes that are harming present crop yields, the farmers are tending toward the adoption of technologies, especially in automation, for increasing their efficiency. The increasing interest in technology and automation is ostensible in venture capital investments for agritech startups. These startups are increasingly addressing every aspect of the agriculture value chain. Few startups place remote sensors in the fields to gather hyper-local data about rising conditions while others are focusing on creating software for managing seed, fertilizer, soil, and irrigation, and make estimates about timing and yield. A rising group of companies is further working on agricultural robotics to develop autonomous tractors and even fruit & vegetable picking robots.

The global automation in agriculture market is segmented on the basis of offering, product and application. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on product, the automation in agriculture market is divided into driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles, automated harvesting systems, and others. Further, based on application the market is segmented as field farming, irrigation management, soil management, weather tracking & monitoring, inventory management, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Automation in Agriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Automation in Agriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automation in Agriculture in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automation in Agriculture market.

The Research Provides Answers To The Following Key Questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Automation in Agriculture market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Automation in Agriculture market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Automation in Agriculture market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Automation in Agriculture market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

