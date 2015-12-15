Extensive Buzz on Player Tracking Market 2020 by Key Players Overview- Advanced Sports Analytics, Zebra Technologies, Chyronhego, Kinexon, Playgineering, Exelio, Sonda Sports, Catapult Sports, Q-Track, Xampion, Statsports, Johan Sports, Polar

Global Player Tracking Market is accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.76 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 25.8%. Factors such as rising demand for real-time data collection, analysis and availability of cost-effective and high-end computing solutions in the area of sports are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness in the usage of technology and limitation in budget among sports associations hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, change in the viewing sports timings resulted in creating a new avenue in sports tracking market.

Player tracking technology has been gathering steam in sport science and for coaching, notably in football and basketball. Various products under the global player tracking market are used for obtaining advanced statistical data collection pertaining to players’ field performance in real time.

Some of the key players in Player Tracking market include Advanced Sports Analytics, Sports Performance Tracking, Zebra Technologies, Chyronhego, Kinexon, Playgineering, Exelio, Sonda Sports, Catapult Sports, Q-Track, Xampion, Statsports, Johan Sports, Polar, and Stats and many more.

Based on the solutions, wearables segment has lucrative market share during the forecast period. With increasing awareness of fitness-related activities among people, the use of wearable fitness-tracking solutions has increased. By geography, North America is an early adopter of technological solutions and associated services compared to other regions. The region has seen aggressive adoption of player tracking systems and solutions among players and teams

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Player Tracking market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Player Tracking market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

The Player Tracking market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Solutions Covered:

• Optical

• Wearables

Components Covered:

• Services

• Solutions

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On Premise

Applications Covered:

• Performance

• Behavior

• Player Safety

• Fitness

End Users Covered:

• Team Sports

• Individual Sports

In the last section, the report consists of the opinions of the industry experts and professionals. The experts within the industry are in an effort to analyze the export/import policies that are positively influencing the growth of the Global Player Tracking Market.

