Cell Line Development Market Size, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 | Merck KGaA, Selexis SA, BioFactura, Sartorius, Lonza, LakePharma

“Cell line development market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2019-2027. The report presents trends predominating in the global cell line development market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.”

The report provides trends predominating in the global cell line development market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Some major factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the risk associated with cell line contamination is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of the cell line development market in the countries of Asia Pacific are increasing foreign direct investments in these countries, highly skilled, efficient, and a large number of human resources, streamlining government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufacture products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.

The cell line development market majorly consists of players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Selexis SA (JSR Corporation), BioFactura, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Sartorius, Lonza, GENERAL ELECTRIC, LakePharma, Inc., and WuXi AppTec Group among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced Cytomat 2 C-LiN Series automated incubator for cell cultures. This instrument has features such as controlled automatic humidity, inbuilt contamination reduction system, other advanced features.

The significant factors fueling market growth are the increasing adoption of regenerative medicines, rising prevalence of cancer across the globe, and increasing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, middle-income countries creating development opportunities are likely to have a positive influence on market growth in the coming years.

The global cell line development market, based on the type, was segmented into a primary cell line, hybridomas, continuous cell lines, and recombinant cell line. In 2018, the recombinant cell line accounted for the largest market share in the global cell line development market by type. The recombinant cell line segment is expected to witness rapid growth owing to critical factors like the rising demand for recombinant proteins, increasing the use of recombinant cell lines for biotherapeutics, and growing demand for toxicity testing.

In recent years, the cases of cancer have been increasing tremendously, and the trend is anticipated to remain the same in the upcoming years. Lifestyle-related changes have appeared in more exposure to oncogenic factors. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated 1,658,370 cancer cases to be detected in the US in 2015. Cancer can be cured if detected and attended at an initial stage. Cancer sequencing using next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods provides more information.

The report segments the global cell line development market as follows:

Global Cell Line Development Market – By Type

Recombinant Cell Line

Hybridomas

Primary Cell Line

Continuous Cell Lines

Global Cell Line Development Market – By Product

Media and Reagent

Equipment

Global Cell Line Development Market – By Application

Bioproduction

Drug Discovery

Tissue Engineering

