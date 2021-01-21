Agriculture Robots Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2026

The global Agriculture Robots market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Agriculture Robots market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Agriculture Robots market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Agriculture Robots across various industries.

Market: Competitive Landscape

This report also includes company profiles of major as well as emerging players in the field of agriculture robots market that incorporates different strategies adopted by the companies to expand their distribution channel or developing their own machineries with more enhanced technologies. Most of the companies are undergoing research and developments which is anticipated to fuel the market of agriculture robots over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The major players in the market are AGCO Corporation, Harvest Automation, Inc., BouMatic Robotics BV, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Vision Robotics Corporation, Naio Technology, PrecisionHawk, Inc., SenseFly SA, Agribotix LLC, and Blue River Technology, Inc.

The segments covered in the Agriculture Robots market are as follows:

Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Type

UAV

Driverless Tractors

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Machine

Others

Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Application

Field Farming

Dairy Management

Indoor Farming

Horticulture

Others

Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2016-2024: By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



