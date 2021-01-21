Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

This report studies the global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The global healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is at a surge with the increase in demand for various services it offers. It includes medical writing and publishing of the regulatory documentation offered by experienced medical writers, quality control (QC) auditors and publishers that plays an important role to develop high-quality documents for clinical research projects. Then there are regulatory submissions which refer to the submission of any documentation or information on a healthcare product to a regulatory agency in order to get it reviewed.

The biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, giving tough competition to mid-size pharmaceutical companies.

In 2017, the global Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

PAREXEL

Quintiles IMS

Clinilabs

Accell

Freyr Solutions

Weinberg

Covance

Pharmaceutical Product Development

ICON

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Regulatory Writing and Publishing

Regulatory Submissions

Clinical Trial Applications

and Product Registrations

Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-Size Pharmaceutical

Companies

Large Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Devices Manufacturer

Food & Beverage Companies

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Manufacturers

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

