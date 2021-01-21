Sharps Containers Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Sharps Containers Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This study presents the Sharps Containers Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Sharps Containers history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Sharps Containers market, the following companies are covered:

companies profiled in this report on the global sharps containers market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Daniels Health, Sharps Compliance, Inc., MAUSER, EnviroTain, LLC, Bondtech Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, and Henry Schein, Inc.

The global sharps containers market has been segmented as follows:

Sharps Containers Market, by Product Type

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Multipurpose Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Waste Type

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious & Other Waste

Sharps Containers Market, by Medical Waste Generator

Hospitals

Long-term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Clinics & Physician’s Offices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Usage Type

Disposable Containers

Reusable Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Sharps Containers Market, by Container Size

1–2 Gallons

2–4 Gallons

4–8 Gallons

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



