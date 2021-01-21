Solvent Borne Resins Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025

Report of Global Solvent Borne Resins Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Solvent Borne Resins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Borne Resins

1.2 Solvent Borne Resins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Acrylic Resins

1.2.3 Alkyd Resins

1.2.4 Polyester Resins

1.3 Solvent Borne Resins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Solvent Borne Resins Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Industrial Coating

1.3.3 Architectural Coatings

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Solvent Borne Resins Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solvent Borne Resins Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Solvent Borne Resins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Solvent Borne Resins Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Solvent Borne Resins Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Solvent Borne Resins Production

3.4.1 North America Solvent Borne Resins Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Production

3.5.1 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Solvent Borne Resins Production

3.6.1 China Solvent Borne Resins Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Solvent Borne Resins Production

3.7.1 Japan Solvent Borne Resins Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Solvent Borne Resins Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Solvent Borne Resins Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Solvent Borne Resins Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solvent Borne Resins Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solvent Borne Resins Business

7.1 Allnex

7.1.1 Allnex Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Allnex Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arkema Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Synthomer

7.3.1 Synthomer Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Synthomer Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 DSM

7.4.1 DSM Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 DSM Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SRM

7.5.1 SRM Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SRM Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Novachem

7.6.1 Novachem Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Novachem Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bud Group

7.7.1 Bud Group Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bud Group Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd

7.8.1 Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Guangzhou Southern Resin Co., Ltd Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Metadynea

7.9.1 Metadynea Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Metadynea Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SKK

7.10.1 SKK Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SKK Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Henan GO Biotech Co.,Ltd

7.11.1 SKK Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 SKK Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Henan GO Biotech Co.,Ltd Solvent Borne Resins Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Solvent Borne Resins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Henan GO Biotech Co.,Ltd Solvent Borne Resins Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Solvent Borne Resins Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Solvent Borne Resins Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Solvent Borne Resins

8.4 Solvent Borne Resins Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Solvent Borne Resins Distributors List

9.3 Solvent Borne Resins Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent Borne Resins (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solvent Borne Resins (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Solvent Borne Resins (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Solvent Borne Resins Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Solvent Borne Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Solvent Borne Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Solvent Borne Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Solvent Borne Resins Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Solvent Borne Resins

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Borne Resins by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Borne Resins by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Borne Resins by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Borne Resins

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Solvent Borne Resins by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Solvent Borne Resins by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Solvent Borne Resins by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Solvent Borne Resins by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Reseach Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

