Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market 2019-2026 Industry Analysis by TOP Leader- Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Shire Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Narcolepsy Drugs market research enfolds all the details related to the industry like growth opportunities, technological developments, threats to market growth, and futuristic market trend. The Narcolepsy Drugs market study is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global market over the period of 2019 to 2026.

The Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Increase in severity of the disease and rise in number of people being affected by narcolepsy are the key factors that drive market growth globally. However, lacks of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability are one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The global Narcolepsy Drugs market is primarily segmented based on product, technology, application, end user and regions.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market are –

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Addrenex Pharmaceuticals

Shire Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Bioprojet

…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by product type, covers

Central Nervous System Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Sodium Oxybate

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Other Therapeutic Types

Market Segment by End User

Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

Cataplexia

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Overview

4.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market – PESTEL Analysis

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Therapeutics Type

5.1. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Central Nervous System Stimulants, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Tricyclic Antidepressants, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Sodium Oxybate, 2015-2026

5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.5. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, 2015-2026

5.5.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.6. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Other Therapeutic Types, 2015-2026

5.6.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Application

6.1. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, for Daytime Extreme Sleepiness, 2015-2026

6.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.3. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, for Cataplexia, 2015-2026

6.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

6.4. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, for Other Applications, 2015-2026

6.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market, by Region

7.1. Narcolepsy Drugs Market Regional Analysis, 2015-2026

7.2. Global Narcolepsy Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015-2026

7.3. North America Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.3.1. North America Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.3.2. North America Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.3.2.1. U.S. Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.3.2.2. Canada Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4. Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.1. Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.4.2. Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.4.2.1. Germany Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.2. France Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.3. Italy Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.4. UK Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.5. Spain Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.4.2.6. Rest of Europe Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5. Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.1. Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.5.2. Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.5.2.1. Japan Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.2. China Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.3. India Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.5.2.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6. South America Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.1. South America Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.6.2. South America Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.6.2.1. Mexico Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.2.2. Brazil Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.6.2.3. Rest of South America Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7. Middle East & Africa Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.1. Middle East & Africa Narcolepsy Drugs Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.7.2. Middle East & Africa Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Country, 2015-2026

7.7.2.1. Saudi Arabia Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.2.2. South Africa Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

7.7.2.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa Narcolepsy Drugs Market, 2015-2026

Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning, 2018

Company Profiles

9.1. Ligand Pharmaceuticals

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Overview

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Key Developments

9.2. Addrenex Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Key Developments

9.3. Shire Plc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Overview

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Key Developments

9.4. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Overview

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Key Developments

9.5. Arena Pharmaceuticals

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Overview

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Key Developments

9.6. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Overview

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Key Developments

9.7. Bioprojet

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Overview

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Key Developments

9.8. Graymark Healthcare, Inc.

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Overview

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Key Developments

9.9. Mylan

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Overview

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Key Developments

9.10. Novartis AG

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Overview

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Key Developments

Key Insights

