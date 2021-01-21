Sodium Percarbonate Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019 – 2027

In Depth Study of the Sodium Percarbonate Market

Sodium Percarbonate , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Sodium Percarbonate market. The all-round analysis of this Sodium Percarbonate market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.

According to the research, the Sodium Percarbonate market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). Different parameters that are most likely to nurture the market while within the decade’s development have been discussed in the analysis.

Competition Landscape

According to Fact.MR study, the global sodium percarbonate market is expected to remain a consolidated landscape owing to the presence of a limited number of players. Global giants, such as Evonik Industries, Solvay SA, OCI Peroxygens LLC, and Hongye Chemical collectively account for ~2/5th of the global sodium percarbonate production. Leading players are expanding their business by establishing manufacturing bases in developing countries, such as China and India, looking at their market attractiveness. Growing focus of players on developing countries as lucrative markets for increasing sodium percarbonate inclusion in every wash load is likely to shape the market in forthcoming years.

The market for powdered percarbonate is witnessing a slight dip in some of the western countries that have particularly adopted liquid formulations, as a result of which several players have limited their sodium percarbonate production in such regions. For instance, European laundry market’s transition to liquid products prompted Solvay to shut the 50,000 tons pa capacity plant in Warrington, UK. Amid such a turmoil in sodium percarbonate market, leading players are building and reinforcing partnerships with global innovators, focusing on a broader penetration in developing countries, and exploring technology for improved cleaning solutions.

With the West showing an increased appetite for liquid laundry products, players in sodium percarbonate market have also renewed their focus on technology to develop stable sodium percarbonate formulations for use in liquid laundry products. With a stable sodium percarbonate technology, partakers are eyeing to revive the adoption of sodium percarbonate for cleaning and laundry applications in Europe and North America.

Several companies have increased their focus on safety, storage, and handling aspects of sodium percarbonate to appeal a larger audience. For instance, OCI is leveraging advanced technologies to minimize the risk of undesired decomposition and to delay the natural decomposition of sodium percarbonate products.

Key Factors Determining Growth of the Sodium Percarbonate Market

Growing traction for green products favoring sales: Surging demand for eco-friendly bleach products, such as household and industrial laundry detergents are driving the demand for sodium percarbonate as an additive. Broadening bandwidth of sodium percarbonate application for removing stubborn stains, in laundry, and to disinfect diapers are creating wide range of growth opportunities for stakeholders.

The proliferating textile industry is considerably driving the demand for bleaching agents such as sodium percarbonate that are widely used for the pretreatment of textiles to obtain white clean fabric.

In view of numerous restrictions pertaining to water treatment options for organic aquaculture that permit use of easily degradable disinfectants only, sodium percarbonate has forayed this application as a potentially viable option. Potential use of sodium percarbonate as the permissible water disinfectant that can be used in conventional as well as organic aquaculture production systems holds significant growth potential.

Though the use of sodium percarbonate as a denture cleanser is at niche for now, it is likely to become a mainstream application in the forthcoming years. This falls in line with the ability of oxidizing (bleaching) agents to remove stains and kill the bacteria harbored on the surface of a denture.

Growing demand for an all-purpose whitener that can whiten a tub, sink, or even clothes without using bleach continues to soar the sales of sodium percarbonate for whitening applications.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Key Restraining Factors

Instability of percarbonate bleach prevents its use in liquid laundry products, thereby limiting the adoption of sodium percarbonate to dry detergents only. Growing demand for liquid detergents in western countries have prompted formulators to replicate the effect of sodium percarbonate by using enzymes and optical brighteners—additives, such as disodium diaminostilbene disulfonate. These additives make clothes appear brighter by absorbing ultraviolet light and reemitting it in the blue region.

Myriad storage concerns pertaining to sodium percarbonate that interacts with flammable agents or materials and may cause explosion and fire have impeded the adoption sodium carbonate peroxyhydrate in recent years.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Additional Insight

Potential Applicability of Sodium Percarbonate as Bleaching Agent in Pulp & Paper Industry

Growing need of viable oxidative repulping aids for wet-strengthened paper grades is contributing significantly to the adoption of sodium percarbonate as an eco-friendly and effective repulping aid that comply with existing regulations. Due to the hazardous nature of traditional hypochlorite and its contribution to adsorbable organic halides (AOX), the industry is witnessing an increased development and adoption of alternatives.

Kemira, which has been among the leading players in sodium percarbonate market, is pioneering the development of eco-friendly substitutes for hypochlorite, which are not associated with the release of any harmful residuals. The company’s products in this category are claimed to accelerate dissolution process and facilitate alleviation of the repulping time. Kemira recently announced the closure of its only sodium percarbonate production line, based in Sweden. The company had already debottlenecked one of the key bleaching chemical plants (based in Finland), and is now directing more of its hydrogen peroxide capacity to its customers in the pulp segment.

Sodium Percarbonate Market – Research Methodology

A realistic methodology and holistic approach lay the foundation of valuable insights covered in the sodium percarbonate market. The Fact.MR report offers in-depth information about the growth prospects of sodium percarbonate market along with incisive insights into the forecast analysis of the market.

Extensive primary and secondary research has been done to accumulate valuable insights into the forecast analysis of sodium percarbonate market. The report on sodium percarbonate market has undergone cross-validation to certain the delivery of concise information to the market enthusiasts.

