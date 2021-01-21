Micro Turbines Market Insights and Forecast To 2027 Explored In Latest Research

The micro turbines are small gas turbines ranging from 25 to 500 kilowatt, which are used for stationary energy generation. These turbines offer various advantages over other small-scale power technologies such as lightweight, compact size, and a small number of moving parts. Also, micro turbines exhibit greater efficiency and lower emissions. With surging demands for electricity across the globe and investment in power plants, the market for micro turbines is expected to increase in the coming years.

The micro turbines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus in the generation of clean energy and increasing global demand for energy. On the other hand, low electrical efficiency may harm the growth of the micro turbines market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the micro turbines market is likely to showcase opportunities in the future with the replacement of phased-out nuclear and coal plants.

The reports cover key developments in the micro turbines market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from micro turbines market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for micro turbines in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the micro turbines market.

– Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

– Aurelia Turbines Oy

– Bladon Micro Turbine

– Brayton Energy, LLC

– Capstone Turbine Corporation

– Flex Energy Solutions

– ICR Turbine Engine Corporation

– Micro Turbine Technology B.V.

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– TurboTech Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting micro turbines market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the micro turbines market in these regions.

