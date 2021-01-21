Perforating Gun Market 2019-2027 With Strategic Trends Growth, Revenue, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry

The perforating gun is a device that is intended to provide effective flow communication between the cased wellbore and a productive reservoir. The device is used for punching a pattern of perforation in the well’s cement liner to enable the reservoir connection to be made. An increase in the average well depth over the years is expected to promote the growth of the perforating gun market during the forecast period. Also, the reperforation of old wells would generate growth prospects for the key players operating in the market.

The perforating gun market is anticipated to progress rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising oil and gas production coupled with shale gas exploration. Also, the growing complexity of reservoir conditions is likely to fuel market growth. A shift in focus towards renewable energy is a restraining factor for the perforating gun market. On the other hand, with advances in perforation technologies, manufacturers can expect significant opportunities in the perforating gun market over the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key perforating gun companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC

– Core Laboratories

– DynaEnergetics (DMC)

– Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

– Hunting PLC

– National Oilwell Varco

– Schlumberger Limited

– Shaanxi FYPE Rigid Machinery Co., Ltd.

– Tassaroli S.A.

– Yellow Jacket Oil Tools

The report analyzes factors affecting perforating gun market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the perforating gun market in these regions.

