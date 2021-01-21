Industrial Power Supply Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The industrial sector requires a robust power supply to address the essentials such as industrial automation, control, assembly, and test equipment. Industries often face various challenges such as ruggedized packaging applications, high peak load capabilities, high isolation voltages, and extended temperature ranges for extreme environments. Increased manufacturing activities in the automation sector and favorable government initiatives create a promising landscape for the key players operating in the industrial power supply market during the forecast period.

The industrial power supply market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the emerging telecom sector and increasing demand for energy-efficient power supply devices. However, the imposition of regulatory compliance may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the growing demand for data centers and power supply in medical and healthcare devices is likely to build growth opportunities for the players operating in the industrial power supply market in the coming years.

The report also includes the profiles of key industrial power supply companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Amara Raja Power Systems Limited (ARPSL)

– COSEL Co., Ltd.

– CUI Inc

– Delta Electronics, Inc.

– Magna-Power Electronics, Inc.

– MEAN WELL Enterprises Co., Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– TDK-Lambda Corporation

– XP Power Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting industrial power supply market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial power supply market in these regions.

