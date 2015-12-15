Jet Lag Therapy APP Market 2020 Industry Size, Overview, Growth, Types, Applications, Drivers and Companies Analysis- Entrain, Uplift, HEADSPACE INC, Timeshifter Inc and Forecast to 2025

Jet Lag Therapy APPs and gadgets were designed to prevent or cure jetlag.It uses its artificial intelligence engine to calculate a personalized in-flight plan of activities and environmental settings which can help avoid jet lag.For example, at different stages of flight, the Jet Lag Adviser will send push notifications to stay hydrated, recommend meals that could help you feel better, and recommend that you wind-things down, turn down the lights, and listen to calming music or light entertainment.

In 2018, the global Jet Lag Therapy APP market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

• Entrain

• Uplift

• HEADSPACE INC.

• Timeshifter Inc

• …

The regional analysis of Global Jet Lag Therapy APP Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rapid growth in IoT trends, presence of large number of Jet Lag Therapy APP vendors and increasing number of smart devices across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Jet Lag Therapy APP market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing rate of cybercrimes and rising adoption of Jet Lag Therapy APP solutions & services in the region.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Jet Lag Therapy APP Company.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Android

• iOS

Market segment by Application, split into

• Business Travelers

• Cabin Crew

• Athletes

• Seasonal Travelers

• Others

Key Content of Chapters as follows (Including and can be customized):-

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Jet Lag Therapy APP Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Android

1.4.3 iOS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Jet Lag Therapy APP Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Business Travelers

1.5.3 Cabin Crew

1.5.4 Athletes

1.5.5 Seasonal Travelers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Jet Lag Therapy APP Market Size

2.2 Jet Lag Therapy APP Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Jet Lag Therapy APP Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Jet Lag Therapy APP Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

