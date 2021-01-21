Self-Healing Grid Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

The self-healing grids comprise of software, sensors, and automated controls to improve reliability and assure grid stability. It utilizes digital components and real-time communication technologies to provide real-time monitoring and rapid isolation. Hence, a self-healing grid is capable of reducing power outages and minimize their length upon their occurrence. The continuous technological advancements in the energy sector and growing power demand is leading to significant developments by the companies in the self-healing market during the forecast period.

The self-healing grid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need to protect electric utilities from cyber-attacks, coupled with the legislative mandates and government policies. Complexity in the generation of distributed energy is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high initial cost involved in the deployment of self-healing grid technologies is a factor that discourages the growth of the self-healing grid market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancements in communication technologies and modernization of aging grid infrastructure offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the self-healing grid market in the future..

The reports cover key developments in the self-healing grid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from self-healing grid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for self-healing grid in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the self-healing grid market.

The report also includes the profiles of key self-healing grid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Eaton Corporation

– General Electric Company

– Infosys Limited

– Landis+Gyr

– Oracle Corporation

– S&C Electric Company

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG

The report analyzes factors affecting self-healing grid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the self-healing grid market in these regions.

