Coiled Tubing Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Profits & Analysis

The coiled tubing is used during well repair or workover activities in the oil and gas industries. The long metal pipe is usually injected into the existing production string and inserted into the well. It is advantageous over conventional straight tubing as the latter needs to be screwed together. Major oilfield service companies are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the coiled tubing market during the forecast period.

The coiled tubing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as advancements in shale oil extraction, coupled with a growing focus on redevelopment of mature oil fields. Also, the rise in demand for well intervention operation is expected to boost market growth further. However, stringent regulations pertaining to operational safety may hamper the growth of the coiled tubing market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the evolution of intelligent coiled tubing technologies would create significant growth prospects for the coiled tubing market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the coiled tubing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from coiled tubing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for coiled tubing in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the coiled tubing market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coiled tubing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Altus Intervention

Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.

Legend Energy Services LLC

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Schlumberger Limited

STEP Energy Services

Trican Well Service Ltd.

The report analyzes factors affecting coiled tubing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the coiled tubing market in these regions.

