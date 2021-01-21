Automatic Polarimeter Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Automatic Polarimeter market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for automatic polarimeters in aerosol detection for environmental protection and weather forecasting on the rise, researchers at the Netherlands Space Institute developed a multi-angle polarimeter for monitoring the concentration of aerosols in the air and predicting their impact on the cooling or heating of the earth. Additionally, the high-performance polarimeter can potentially be used in combination with satellites to streamline measurement of greenhouse gases and changes in ocean color.

Automatic polarimeters are finding increasing usage in diagnostics and a recent development complementing the pervasive trend was the release of a hand-held tool produced by Dermapol which leverages polarization of light by tissues in the identification of melanoma skin cancer and other types of cancerous tumors on the skin.

Banking on the burgeoning demand for automatic polarimeters in the chemical industry, Xylem launched two new products namely ADP610-HCL polarimeter and the ADP663 polarimeter to cater to the needs of the devices in harsh chemical environments.

Some of the leading players operating in the automatic polarimeter market include Kruess, Rudolph Research Analytical, Bellingham + Stanley (Xylem), Anton Paar GmbH, ATAGO, JASCO, DigiPol Technologies, Hanon Instruments, Bante Instruments, Ningbo Biocotek Scientific Instrument Co., Limited, Star Laboratories, Schmidt + Haensch GmbH & Co., and Azzota Corporation.

Automatic Polarimeter Market Segmentation

The automatic polarimeter market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

By product type, the automatic polarimeter market can be classified as type 1 and type 2.

By application, the automatic polarimeter market can be classified as foods, pharmaceuticals, essential oils, flavors and fragrances, and chemicals.

Automatic Polarimeter Market Regional Outlook

The report on automatic polarimeter market incorporates an exhaustive coverage of key geographies and their proliferation in the industry. The research study identifies United States and Europe to represent profitable avenues for automatic polarimeter market, with budding opportunities to bank on. Key countries such as China and Japan are foreseen to represent remunerative growth prospects for the expansion of automatic polarimeter market. Furthermore, South Korea, India, and South East Asia are identified to be attractive markets for stakeholders of automatic polarimeter market to tap into new customer segments.

Automatic Polarimeter Key Market Participants

The automatic polarimeter market is likely to witness proactive initiatives by manufacturers to introduce new products to their existing product lines for attaining long-term benefits.

Kruess

ATAGO

Rudolph Research Analytical

Anton Paar GmbH

Bellingham + Stanley (Xylem)

JASCO

Schmidt + Haensch GmbH & Co.

DigiPol Technologies

Shanghai Insmark Instrument Techonology

Hanon Instruments

Azzota Corporation

Ningbo Biocotek Scientific Instrument Co., Limited

Bante Instruments

Star Laboratories

